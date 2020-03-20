Test Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Coronavirus testing is now possible at Laboratoires Réunis in Junglinster (headquarter), in Bascharage and in Marnach (on a reserved parking place marked with "COVID-19")
THE TEST WILL BE ONLY PERFORMED ON A MEDICAL PRESCRIPTION
If you think you have been exposed to the coronavirus, or if you show symptoms like fever, cough, breathing difficulties,
it is essential to CALL a doctor. Your doctor will explain you how to proceed.
With your medical prescription, you can go to the DRIVE-IN in Junglinster, Bascharage or Marnach.
Please make sure that your address on your prescription is complete and write down your mobile number, since you may get the results by SMS.
CoVid-19 test results are delivered within 48h
A "DRIVE-IN" is provided in front or behind of the center.
The test is reimbursed by the healthcare insurance if you have a medical prescription.
Find the latest information on SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus
on the website of the Ministry of Health