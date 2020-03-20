Company Activities Contact Intranet Physicians Patients Families Veterinarians News & events Careers Results online Pay
Test Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Test Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

PCR-Test for 2019-nCoV virus on nasopharyngeal smear

Coronavirus testing is now possible at Laboratoires Réunis in Junglinster (headquarter), in Bascharage and in Marnach (on a reserved parking place marked with "COVID-19")

THE TEST WILL BE ONLY PERFORMED ON A MEDICAL PRESCRIPTION

If you think you have been exposed to the coronavirus, or if you show symptoms like fever, cough, breathing difficulties,
it is essential to CALL a doctor. Your doctor will explain you how to proceed.

With your medical prescription, you can go to the DRIVE-IN in Junglinster, Bascharage or Marnach.
Please make sure that your address on your prescription is complete and write down your mobile number, since you may get the results by SMS.

  • If the result is negative, it will be sent to your mobile phone by SMS (provided that your mobile phone number is available)
  •  If the result is positive, it will be directly reported to your physician and you will be informed.

CoVid-19 test results are delivered within 48h

  • Adress: Junglinster  38, rue Hiehl
    Monday-Friday         7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
    Saturday                   7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
  • Adress Bascharage behind the center 4, rue Boeltgen
    Monday-Friday         7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
    Saturday                   7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
  • Adress Marnach 1, rue Marbuergerstrooss
    Monday-Friday         7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

A "DRIVE-IN" is provided in front or behind of the center.DRIVE_IN EN

The test is reimbursed by the healthcare insurance if you have a medical prescription.

 Find the latest information on SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus

  • Symptoms
  • Transmission and
  • The proper actions to ensure self-protection and that of personal contacts

on the website of the Ministry of Health

