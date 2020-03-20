Test Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Test Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

PCR-Test for 2019-nCoV virus on nasopharyngeal smear

Coronavirus testing is now possible at Laboratoires Réunis in Junglinster (headquarter), in Bascharage and in Marnach (on a reserved parking place marked with "COVID-19")

THE TEST WILL BE ONLY PERFORMED ON A MEDICAL PRESCRIPTION If you think you have been exposed to the coronavirus, or if you show symptoms like fever, cough, breathing difficulties,

it is essential to CALL a doctor. Your doctor will explain you how to proceed. With your medical prescription, you can go to the DRIVE-IN in Junglinster, Bascharage or Marnach.

Please make sure that your address on your prescription is complete and write down your mobile number, since you may get the results by SMS. If the result is negative, it will be sent to your mobile phone by SMS (provided that your mobile phone number is available)

If the result is positive, it will be directly reported to your physician and you will be informed. CoVid-19 test results are delivered within 48h

Adress: Junglinster 38, rue Hiehl

Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Adress Bascharage behind the center 4, rue Boeltgen

Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Adress Marnach 1, rue Marbuergerstrooss

Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.





A "DRIVE-IN" is provided in front or behind of the center.

The test is reimbursed by the healthcare insurance if you have a medical prescription.

Find the latest information on SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus

Symptoms

Transmission and

The proper actions to ensure self-protection and that of personal contacts

on the website of the Ministry of Health